Biowulf 25th Anniversary Seminar Series Air date: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 11:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The High-Performance Computing group is celebrating 25 years of providing scientific supercomputing services to NIH intramural researchers. Starting in 1999 with 40 "boxes and shelves" and 14 users, Biowulf has grown to 4000+ compute nodes and 2400+ active users. To mark Biowulf's 25th anniversary we have a lineup of scientific talks from some of the great labs using Biowulf for their research.



For more information go to https://hpc.nih.gov/training/biowulf-25th-anniversary-seminars.html Author: High-Performance Computing Services Runtime: 1 hour