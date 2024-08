You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

John Doppman Memorial Lecture for Imaging Sciences - Precision PET Translational Imaging – and Building the Next Generation of Clinician-Scientists Air date: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: John Doppman Memorial Lecture for Imaging Sciences Precision PET Translational Imaging – and Building the Next Generation of Clinician-Scientists Pamela Woodard, MD

Chair, Department of Radiology and Director

Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology

Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis For more information go to https://www.cc.nih.gov/about/news/grcurrent.html

Author: Pamela Woodard, MD Runtime: 1 hour