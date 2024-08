You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

2025 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee: Meeting 6 (Day 1) Air date: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 9:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The 2025 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee (Committee) held its sixth meeting on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, from 9:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET and Thursday, September 26, 2024, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. ET. The meeting can be viewed by the public online via livestream and will be recorded for later viewing. This meeting of the 2025 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee featured presentations from each subcommittee. The Committee shared details on progress made since the fifth public meeting, including evidence review and synthesis, draft conclusion statements, and discuss its draft Scientific Report. Author: HHS OASH Runtime: 7 hours