Clinicopathologic Grand Rounds: Clinical Cases from the NIH Clinical Center - Global Multi-Disciplinary Management of Severe Tuberculosis

Air date: Wednesday, September 4, 2024, 12:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description:

Global Multi-Disciplinary Management of Severe Tuberculosis

Kevin Fennelly, MD, MPH, ATSF
Senior Clinician and P.I., Laboratory of Chronic Airway Infection
Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Branch
National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

Shamus Carr, MD, FACS
Associate Research Physician
Thoracic Surgery Branch
Center For Cancer Research
National Cancer Institute

Carolina Larrain, MD
Surgical Oncology Research Fellow
Center For Cancer Research
National Cancer Institute

Dilara Akbulut, MD
Anatomic Pathology, Clinical Resident, PGY3
Laboratory of Pathology
Center For Cancer Research
National Cancer Institute 

Ashkan Malayeri, MD
Chief, Body Imaging Section
Radiology and Imaging Sciences
Clinical Center


For more information go to https://www.cc.nih.gov/about/news/grcurrent.html
Author: Clinical Center Grand Rounds
Runtime: 1 hour