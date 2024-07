You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Bioorthogonal Chemistry: The Journey from Basic Science to Clinical Translation Air date: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 2:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Carolyn Bertozzi is the Anne T. and Robert M. Bass Professor of Chemistry and Professor of Chemical & Systems Biology and Radiology (by courtesy) at Stanford University, the Baker Family Director at Sarafan ChEM-H, and an Investigator of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. She completed her undergraduate degree in Chemistry from Harvard University in 1988 and her Ph.D. in Chemistry from UC Berkeley in 1993. After completing postdoctoral work at UCSF in the field of cellular immunology, she joined the UC Berkeley faculty in 1996.



For more information go to https://oir.nih.gov/wals/current-lecture-season Author: Carolyn Bertozzi, PhD Runtime: 1 hour