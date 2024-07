You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIBIB/EDI Partnering Talk with Dr. Manu Platt, NIBIB BETA Center Director Air date: Wednesday, July 31, 2024, 11:30:00 AM

On behalf of National Institute of Bioengineering and Biomedical Imaging (NIBIB) and the Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), we cordially invite you to join our virtual NIBIB/EDI partnering talk featuring Dr. Manu Platt on July 31 from 11:30-12:30 pm. Dr. Platt's presentation, "Technology for thee, but not for me" is aligned with the DEIA strategic plan objective of enhancing health research and will focus on the importance of considering the design of technology and the role of the NIH BETA Center in achieving this objective.



For more information go to https://www.nibib.nih.gov/labs-at-nibib/center-for-biomedical-engineering-technology-acceleration-beta Author: Dr. Manu Platt Runtime: 1 hour