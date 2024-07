You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Going Viral: Exploring Viral Triggers of Autoimmune Disease Air date: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 10:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The purpose of the OADR-ORWH Science Talks series is to examine the state of the science in specific areas impacting research on autoimmune disease and women’s health. This session of Science Talks is focused on viral triggers of autoimmunity and will bring together experts in the field to generate discussion and identify opportunities to advance research as it pertains to viral triggers of autoimmune diseases.



For more information go to https://nih.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_AtW_igkgRb6oiquqUIcZMQ Author: Office of Autoimmune Disease Research in the Office of Research on Women's Health Runtime: 2 hours