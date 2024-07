You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Small Animal Models for Basic and Applied Studies of Respiratory Viruses Workshop Air date: Friday, July 12, 2024, 8:30:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Animal models play crucial roles in basic studies of respiratory viruses aimed at understanding viral replication, pathogenesis, transmission, and immune responses. These types of studies are essential to promoting the development and assessment of novel/improved medical countermeasures (vaccines and therapeutics), and animal models have provided a foundation for many of new vaccine approaches. This workshop will focus on the development and use of animal models to understand the pathology, transmission, and immune responses to respiratory virus infection, with an emphasis on influenza and SARS-CoV-2.



For more information go to https://web.cvent.com/event/41e7d48e-e2f7-4ddd-9218-76e7033e88e8/summary Author: Michelle Arnold Runtime: 7 hours, 15 minutes