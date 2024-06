You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIH UNITE Structural Racism and Health Workshop: Interdisciplinary Approaches to Understanding and Addressing Structural Racism and Health Air date: Thursday, July 18, 2024, 10:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The National Institutes of Health’s UNITE initiative is hosting a two-day workshop on July 18–19 entitled “Interdisciplinary Approaches to Understanding and Addressing Structural Racism and Health.” This hybrid event will be held at the NIH Natcher Conference Center and accessible virtually as well. This workshop will bring together researchers, clinicians, and community partners with expertise in fields such as social and natural sciences, law and criminal justice, education, public policy, social work—as well as biomedical, behavioral, and public health.Workshop objectives include the following:Review historical data and perspectives surrounding structural racism.Showcase research on new methodologies, advancements in understanding the drivers of structural racism, and strategies for cultivating meaningful partnerships.Share best practices and lessons learned from interventions aimed at addressing structural racism.Through breakout discussions, identify recommendations for advancing what is known about structural racism and health and how to collaboratively approach solutions. Author: NIH UNITE Runtime: 6 hours, 30 minutes