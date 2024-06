You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Going from Zero to 100: Generating Evidence through Pragmatic Research to Address the Pressing Healthcare Issues Air date: Monday, July 15, 2024, 1:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: A free workshop on July 15-16, 2024, to examine actions researchers can take during planning and application development (phase zero) to create efficient, large-scale pragmatic clinical trials that generate actionable evidence to drive change across a variety of settings. The workshop will feature a highly anticipated keynote presentation from NIH Director Dr. Monica Bertagnolli. Author: NIH Pragmatic Trials Collaboratory Runtime: 3 hours