You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Wellness Webinar on Resilience NIH Only Air date: Wednesday, June 5, 2024, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Nakela Cook, MD, MPH, Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI) Executive Director will participate in an 8CRE and EDI co-sponsored event celebrating 19 Days of Wellness on June 5, 2024. Cook leads PCORI’s research, engagement, dissemination and implementation, and research infrastructure development work. She also provides oversight to a growing number of programs and initiatives designed to create a more efficient, effective, equitable and patient-centered system of health. Prior to her current role, Cook served as senior scientific officer and chief of staff at the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), the third largest institute of the National Institutes of Health. The conversation with Dr. Cook will detail her journey as a physician-scientist; the key takeaways are aimed to help the NIH workforce increase their understanding of the value of reliance, gratitude and community. The event will also feature a question and answer session. We encourage viewers to submit questions ahead of time by emailing or teams messaging Akeira Jennings at akeira.jennings@nih.gov. Author: Nakela Cook, M.D., M.P.H., Executive Director of the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI) Runtime: 1 hour