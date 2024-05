You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIMHD Director’s Seminar: The Role of Primary Care in Latino Health Equity Air date: Thursday, June 6, 2024, 3:30:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The next NIMHD Director’s Seminar Series lecture will feature Dr. John Heintzman and Dr. Miguel Marino, associate professors at Oregon Health & Science University and co-directors of the Primary Care Latino Equity Research (PRIMER) Center. Dr. Marino’s research focuses on developing and implementing statistical methodology to address complexities associated with using electronic health records (EHRs) to study health equity and changes in health policy among low-income disadvantaged populations seeking care in primary care clinics. Dr. Heintzman started his research career formally with a Career Development Award from the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality in 2012 for delivering preventive services to Latino immigrants in Oregon community health centers, and this portfolio has continued as he has partnered with Dr. Miguel Marino on multiple NIH-funded projects in Latino primary care equity in health center settings. Author: NIMHD Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes