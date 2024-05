You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Celebrating AANHPI Heritage Month: Advancing Leaders Seminar Series | Pathways to Leadership: Navigating AANHPI Leadership Disparities NIH Only Air date: Tuesday, May 28, 2024, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: In conjunction with the NIH Federation Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Network (FAN), the Center for Cancer Research’s (CCR) Office of Equity & Inclusion is hosting a panel discussion with leadership from across NIH, NCI and CCR to celebrate Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month!This seminar will cover a 2022 survey conducted by FAN, shedding light on the lack of AANHPI representation in senior leadership roles within the NIH's Intramural Research Program. This event will feature a panel discussion exploring the underlying factors contributing to leadership disparities among AANHPI professionals, share success stories and highlight effective strategies aimed at bridging this gap. Registration is Required: https://nih.zoomgov.com/meeting/register/vJIsduysrTgvH-7ctMSYLBT884VkDTw2aeo?cid=eb_govdel#/registration



For more information go to https://calendar.nih.gov/event/view/45837 Author: Sponsor: NCI Center for Cancer Research's Office of Equity and Inclusion Runtime: 1 hour, 15 minutes