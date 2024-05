You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIH - CMS 101: Introduction to Medicare and Medicaid Coverage NIH Only Air date: Friday, June 28, 2024, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: This is an internal to NIH event in which people from CMS will discuss what NIH employees need to know about dealing with CMS in a research setting.



For more information go to https://osp.od.nih.gov/ Author: NIH Office of Science Policy Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes