National Smell & Taste Center Launching

Description:

The National Smell and Taste Center (NSTC) at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) is dedicated to advancing the understanding of chemical senses (taste and smell) and related disorders through comprehensive research, education, and patient care. Formed as an intramural response to the COVID-19 pandemic, our mission is to improve the health and quality-of-life for individuals affected by these sensory disorders by: Innovative Research: To conduct and support groundbreaking research that enhances our understanding of the sensory, biological, and chemical mechanisms underlying taste and smell. We aim to unravel the complexities of these senses, from molecular insights to their clinical impact on nutrition, behavior, and overall health and wellbeing. Through partnerships with other ICs, including the NIA BLSA and CARD program, we will advance our understanding of smell and taste as a biomarker for human health. This has the potential to increase early detection of Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative disorders, directly increasing early treatment and improved patient outcomes. Comprehensive Care: To provide compassionate, state-of-the-art care for individuals affected by taste and smell disorders. By integrating evidence-based findings into clinical practice, we endeavor to develop effective diagnostic, therapeutic, and rehabilitative strategies that improve quality of life for those impacted. Education and Outreach: To educate healthcare professionals, researchers, patients, and the public about the importance of taste and smell in human health. Through training programs, public awareness campaigns, and collaborative efforts, we strive to disseminate knowledge, encourage preventive measures, and foster a community of support for affected individuals. At the NTSC, we are dedicated to fostering an environment of excellence, collaboration, and innovation. We believe in the power of interdisciplinary research and the importance of patient-centered approaches to unravel the mysteries of taste and smell, with the goal of advancing the science of communication to improve lives.