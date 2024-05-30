The event is one part of the NIH's recognition of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

This one-day event called “BelongMed: Embrace Belonging in Biomedical Healthcare” emphasizes the importance of creating an inclusive environment where all individuals feel valued and integrated. It aims to improve both patient care and the work culture within the biomedical field, fostering innovation across science, encouraging networking for career advancement, and supporting not only one another but also our entire workforce at NIH in the field of biomedical healthcare for our patients.



The Office of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI), the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research (NIDCR), The Office of Technology Transfer (OTT) and the NIH Chapter of the Korean-American Women in Science and Engineering (KWISE) will host a special day of science talks, networking, and Korean food and culture on Thursday, May 30, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Masur Auditorium and on the FAES Terrace, Building 10.







Event 3: Fireside Chat: Shaping the Future of NIH Clinical Research; “Bridging NIH Clinical Research with Innovative Concepts to Shaping Human Health Future.” (Building 10/ Masur Auditorium)





Soyeon Yi

Astronaut and Scientist





Sehwang Kim

Guitaris and singer-songwriter





Anna Han, PhD

Scientific Diversity Officer, NEI/NIH





Janice S. Lee, DDS, MD, FACS

Clinical Director, NIDCR/NIH

Deputy Director for Intramural Clinical Research, OD/NIH