You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Annual Chen Tech Transfer Lecture: "The NIH Dengue Vaccine: A Long Journey from Bench to Bedside" Air date: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 10:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Stephen S. Whitehead, Ph.D., Senior Investigator in the Laboratory of Viral Diseases in the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, will present "The NIH Dengue Vaccine: A Long Journey from Bench to Bedside". Dr. Whitehead's research focuses on the development and early clinical evaluation of vaccines for arboviruses. The dengue virus, having multiple distinct serotypes has historically been a major challenge for vaccine development. Established in 2006, the Philip S. Chen Jr. Ph.D. Distinguished Lecture on Innovation and Technology Transfer honors Dr. Chen's 41-year NIH career and his remarkable, diverse, and creative contributions to the NIH, especially to its Intramural Research Program and to the field of technology transfer. For more information about this lecture series and past speakers, refer to https://www.techtransfer.nih.gov/reportsstats/philip-s-chen-jr-phd-distinguished-lecture-innovation-and-technology-transfer. Sign language interpreting services are available upon request. Individuals who need interpreting services or other reasonable accommodations to participate in this event should contact the WALS Office, WALSoffice@od.nih.gov , 301-594-6747. Requests should be made three days in advance of the event when possible.



For more information go to https://oir.nih.gov/ Author: Stephen S. Whitehead, Ph.D Runtime: 1 hour