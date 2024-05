You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

“Resistance and susceptibility to intestinal helminths: from cross protective immunity to chronic infection” HHS Only Air date: Wednesday, May 29, 2024, 4:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Dr. Grencis will present this IIG seminar. His lab uses experimental systems to define mechanisms of resistance and susceptibility to intestinal nematodes, particularly Trichuris muris and Trichinella spiralis. His work established that type 2 immune responses are essential for host protective immunity to gut dwelling nematodes and a key role for interleukin 13 in worm expulsion. He is now investigating immune mechanisms underpinning chronic intestinal nematode infection and cross protective innate immunity to gastrointestinal helminths. Author: Richard Grencis Runtime: 1 hour, 15 minutes