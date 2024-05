You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIH FDA COVID-19 SIG: The role of the complement system in Long Covid HHS Only Air date: Thursday, May 16, 2024, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Some individuals can endure persistent, debilitating symptoms for many months after an initial severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection. However, the factors underpinning these health issues, called Long Covid, are poorly understood. Comparing the blood of patients with confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection with that of uninfected controls, we found that patients experiencing Long Covid exhibited changes to serum proteins indicating activation of the complement system, altered coagulation, and tissue injury. At the cellular level, Long Covid was linked to aggregates comprising monocytes and platelets. These findings provide a resource of potential biomarkers for diagnosis and may inform directions for treatments.Onur Boyman obtained his MD degree from the University of Zurich (UZH), Switzerland, in 2000. He was a postdoctoral fellow at Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla, California, US; a principal investigator and clinical fellow at the Division of Immunology and Allergology of the University Hospital of Lausanne; and obtained a professorship from the Swiss National Science Foundation. Since 2014, he has been a professor and chair of clinical immunology at UZH and director of the Department of Immunology at the University Hospital Zurich. He is interested in the function of cytokines in the immune system during health and disease. His research group studies how cytokines coordinate immune homeostasis and responses, and how they stimulate various immune cells in vitro and in different models of cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune disease, as well as allograft rejection. They generate and characterize natural versus modified cytokine formulations, including cytokine-antibody complexes, in order to better understand cytokine biology and improve cytokine-directed immunotherapy.Individuals with disabilities who need reasonable accommodation to participate in this event should contact the WALS Office at walsoffice@od.nih.gov



For more information go to https://www.niaid.nih.gov/research/covid-19-sig-lecture-series Author: Onur Boyman, M.D. Runtime: 1 hour