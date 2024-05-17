CCR Grand Rounds: New Frontiers of Cancer Cell and Gene Therapy: Is the Future Now?

Description:

CCR Grand Rounds Hosted by the CCR Office of Equity & Inclusion

“New Frontiers of Cancer Cell and Gene Therapy: Is the Future Now?”

Rayne H. Rouce, M.D. Associate Professor, Department of Pediatrics, Section of Hematology-Oncology, Baylor College of Medicine Associate Director, Community Engagement, Office of Diversity, Baylor College of Medicine Friday, May 17, 2024 12:00–1:00 p.m. Lipsett Amphitheater

Dr. Rayne Rouce is a physician at Texas Children's Cancer Center where she is a member of the Bone Marrow Transplant/Stem Cell Transplant Program. Her clinical time is spent seeing leukemia and lymphoma patients. Dr. Rouce is board certified in pediatrics and pediatric hematology/oncology by the American Board of Pediatrics.



Dr. Rouce received her medical degree from the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) in Galveston, Texas. She completed her residency training in Pediatrics at UTMB, where she was honored as the Resident of the Year from 2008–2010 and was also recognized as the Outstanding Overall Resident in 2010. She remained at UTMB, where she later completed a Chief Residency, and where she also worked as a hospitalist and received an award for excellence in resident teaching. Dr. Rouce then relocated to Houston and graduated from Baylor College of Medicine after completing the Fellowship Program in Pediatric Hematology/Oncology at Texas Children’s Cancer Center in 2014.

Dr. Rayne Rouce is an avid volunteer, and she has volunteered for several years for The Periwinkle Foundation’s events and programs for children with cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Her fluency in Spanish has allowed her to provide care to children around Texas as well as in small villages in Bolivia.

For conference-related questions please contact ccrconferences@mail.nih.gov.