NIH Director's Seminar Series: Leveraging Human Genomics to Inform Complex Childhood Disorders in Populations of African Ancestry HHS Only Air date: Friday, May 17, 2024, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Recent reports have highlighted the lack of diversity among human genetic and genomic studies. This ‘gap’ in genetic data is particularly true for populations of African ancestry although such groups, paradoxically, harbor an abundance of genomic diversity driven by a deep ancestral tree punctuated by continental variation in ecology, environment, culture, and migration. Dr. Hanchard will discuss his studies of human genetic variation across the African continent, including work demonstrating how studying genomic variation in individuals of predominant African ancestry can provide unique insights to disease pathogenesis. Author: Neil Hanchard, M.B.B.S., D.Phil. Runtime: 1 hour