You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

CCR Grand Rounds: Lentiviral Gene Therapy for Blood Disorders: Wiskott-Aldrich Syndrome Air date: Friday, May 10, 2024, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: CCR Grand Rounds “Lentiviral Gene Therapy for Blood Disorders: Wiskott-Aldrich Syndrome” Sung-Yun Pai, M.D.Chief and Senior Investigator Immune Deficiency Cellular Therapy ProgramCenter for Cancer Research, NCIFriday, May 10, 202412:00–1:00 p.m.Lipsett AmphitheaterAlso available to view via NIH Videocast.Dr. Sung-Yun Pai received her M.D. degree from Harvard Medical School where she worked in the laboratory of Dr. Barbara Bierer on the cellular biology of calcineurin and mechanism of action of cyclosporine, tacrolimus, and sirolimus. She trained in pediatrics at Boston Children’s Hospital and pediatric hematology-oncology at Boston Children’s Hospital and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. There she performed post-doctoral work in the laboratories of Drs. Jeffrey Leiden, I-Cheng Ho, and Laurie Glimcher demonstrating the critical roles of the transcription factor GATA3 in thymocyte development, T helper 2 cell specification and function, as well as in CD8 T cells, invariant NK-T cells, and collaboratively in breast cancer and keratinocyte development. As faculty she specialized in clinical hematopoietic stem cell transplantation for children with inborn errors of immunity and led a research program focused on development, implementation, and analysis of clinical trials of transplantation and gene therapy for these disorders. She was appointed to Associate Professor at Harvard Medical School in 2016 and served as Associate Director then Co-Director of the Gene Therapy Program at Boston Children’s Hospital. In 2020, she moved to the National Cancer Institute and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to assume the role of Chief of the Immune Deficiency Cellular Therapy Program. Key areas of focus include severe combined immunodeficiency, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome, and DOCK8 deficiency.For conference-related questions please contact ccrconferences@mail.nih.gov. Author: Sung-Yun Pai, M.D. Runtime: 1 hour