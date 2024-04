Description:

Workshop Goals This workshop brings together leading experts, professionals, and stakeholders to address areas of unmet need and gaps in maternal health research and the barriers that have prevented those gaps from being addressed. With a focus on bridging the gaps in maternal health through leverage of existing and future bio- and data repositories, this workshop will seek thought leadership on requirements to move the field forward to prevent adverse pregnancy outcomes and educate communities and stakeholders about biomarkers and mechanistic disease pathway deconvolution. At the end of the workshop, we expect to have tangible, implementable insights and collaborations aimed to reduce adverse pregnancy outcomes and improve maternal health.

