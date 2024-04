You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Igor B. Dawid Memorial Symposium Air date: Monday, May 20, 2024, 9:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Dr. Igor Dawid, a renowned long-time NICHD Senior Investigator and one of the true giants in the field of Developmental Biology, passed away February 13, 2024. This symposium honors his life, his long and illustrious career, and his profound impact. Igor helped bring cutting-edge Developmental Biology research to the NIH, and he left behind a phenomenal legacy of outstanding research accomplishments, both from his own laboratory and from the labs of the innumerable trainees and colleagues he recruited and nurtured over the years. Author: Event is sponsored by the NICHD (Brant Weinstein, contact) Runtime: 8 hours