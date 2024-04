You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

“Molecular regulation of inflammation” HHS Only Air date: Wednesday, June 5, 2024, 4:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Ivan Zanoni will give IIG seminar on June 5th. The primary research of the Zanoni lab is centered on the study of Pattern Recognition Receptor (PRR) signaling pathways, which initiate all immune responses in response to pathogen-associated molecular patterns (PAMPs) and damage-associated molecular patterns (DAMPs). The organizing principles that govern PRR signaling are largely unknown. Dr. Zanoni seeks to understand the events that initiate protective immunity in response to infection (to bacteria, i.e., Escherichia coli, viruses, i.e., RNA viruses, i.e.: IAV and SARS-CoV-2, and to fungi, i.e., Candida albicans) and tissue injury, and how deregulation of these events may lead to immune-mediated disorders, such as IBDs, atherosclerosis, sepsis, as well as tumor development. Author: Ivan Zanoni Runtime: 1 hour, 15 minutes