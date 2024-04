You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

The Aging Employment Portfolio Fireside Chat “Age-Inclusiveness” Air date: Tuesday, May 7, 2024, 11:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The NIH Office of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion is proud to announce the historic launch of the Aging Employment Portfolio during Older Americans Month. This is a significant step in our collective efforts to combat ageism. On May 7, from 11 a.m., we will hold a fireside chat at Lipsett Amphitheater in the NIH Clinical Center to discuss anti-ageism strategies in the workplace.



For more information go to https://nih.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_v6AMfiyVQZCLN1hO0L3u3g Author: The meeting will feature presentations from Cynthia Stuen, Ph.D., the primary representative of the International Federation on Ageing for the United Nations. Additionally, Patricia Morsch, Ph.D., Advisor on Healthy Aging from the World Health Organization, Patricia D'Antonio, Vice President of Policy and Professional Affairs for the Gerontological Society of America, Lori A. Trawinski, Ph.D., Director, Finance and Employment, AARP Public Policy Institute Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes