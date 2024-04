You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

“Intestinal IgA response: from generation to regulation” HHS Only Air date: Wednesday, May 22, 2024, 4:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Dr. Andrea Reboldi will give an IIG seminar on May 22, 2024. The Reboldi lab is interested in understanding how intrinsic and extrinsic cues regulate the generation and regulation of IgA-secreting plasma cells, both in secondary lymphoid organs and tissues. This lecture will detail the cellular pathways required for broadly reactive IgA targeting the gut microbiome during germinal center reactions as well as the metabolic checkpoints that fine-tune IgA secretion by gut-resident plasma cells. The insights generated from our findings can inform rational approaches for the development of novel mucosal vaccines and for the treatment of antibody-dependent autoinflammatory conditions. Author: Andrea Reboldi Runtime: 1 hour, 15 minutes