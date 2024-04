You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Meta Analysis Air date: Friday, June 7, 2024, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Meta-analysis a subset of systematic reviews; is a method for systematically combining pertinent qualitative and quantitative study data from several selected studies to develop a single conclusion that has greater statistical power. The objective of our presentation is to provide a brief overview of meta-analysis methodology. At the end of the brief presentation the participants will have a general understanding of the four basic steps required for a good meta-analysis. Author: Henry Roberts, PhD Runtime: 1 hour