Linear Regression Analysis Air date: Friday, May 24, 2024, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: We will discuss what linear regression analysis is, for what scenarios we need it, and how to interpret and report the results of a regression analysis. Confounding and assumptions will also be covered. Author: Gina Norato, ScM Runtime: 1 hour