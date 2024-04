You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

“The Danger model: are we cutting off too small a slice of the pie?” HHS Only Air date: Wednesday, May 1, 2024, 4:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Dr. Matzinger will give IIG seminar on May 1st 2024, she studies mechanisms of T-cell tolerance and memory. She proposed the Danger model of immunity, which suggests that the immune system is far less concerned with things that are foreign than with those that do damage. Her work has major implications for autoimmunity, cancer immunotherapy, and vaccine design. Author: Polly Matzinger Runtime: 1 hour, 15 minutes