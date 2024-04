You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NINDS BEACON Program: Career Forum NIH Only Air date: Tuesday, May 14, 2024, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The NINDS BEACON Program is a career consortium sponsored by the NINDS Clinical Director introducing strategies to provide improved support and enhanced inclusion for NINDS nurses in the areas of professional development, communication, collaboration, and mentorship. The Program hosts an annual career forum which includes a mixed format of lectures, discussions, and panels to stimulate career conversations amongst nursing staff. The Program invites internal and external guest speakers to engage with nursing staff on a variety of topics from careers paths to workplace culture to nursing practice. NINDS nursing staff are asked to provide feedback and make suggestions for topics. In some instances, the Forum is will be open to the broader NIH nursing audience. This forum will feature CAPT Antoinette L. Jones, MSOD, RN, NIH Clinical Center Patient Representative.

For more information go to https://www.ninds.nih.gov/news-events/events Author: CAPT Antoinette L. Jones, MSOD, RN Runtime: 1 hour