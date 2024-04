You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Prioritizing Discovery and Advancements in Arrhythmia Therapies Air date: Thursday, June 13, 2024, 12:30:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The major goals for this working group would be to provide new directions and strategies for anti-arrhythmia research and therapy by: identifying basic science findings that are ready for translation into clinical research; evaluating the research gaps and barriers in order to expedite understanding and targeting of anti-arrhythmia drug and procedural device-based therapies; recognizing clinical settings in which control of long-term structural modulators and arrhythmia triggers might be particularly effective; pinpointing approaches to developing effective management of arrhythmia, reduce irreversible cardiac remodeling, and prevent arrhythmia-related deaths, heart failure (HF), and strokes in patients. Author: Ravi Balijepalli Runtime: 4 hours, 30 minutes