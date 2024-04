You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

2024 Kuan-Teh Jeang Memorial Lecture: The broad impact of innate immune receptors in viral infection, cancer and autoimmunity Air date: Monday, June 3, 2024, 2:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Jenny Pan-Yun Ting is a Taiwanese-American immunologist and microbiologist at University of North Carolina. She is a highly cited researcher who studies the role of NLR genes in regulating inflammation and how nanoparticles and microparticles can be used as vaccine adjuvants. In memory of Kuan-Teh Jeang, the lecture will discuss the roles of multiple innate immune receptors in viral infection in mouse models and patients. The seminar will also describe the unexpected intrinsic roles of these receptors in adaptive T and B lymphocytes. The latter adects both cancer and autoimmunity, with implications for immunotherapeutics.

For more information go to https://oir.nih.gov/ Author: Jenny Ting, Ph.D. Runtime: 1 hour