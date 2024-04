You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

ACF Advanced Planning Brief for Industry (APBI) 2024 Day 3 Air date: Wednesday, May 8, 2024, 8:30:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The purpose of the ACF/GCS APBI is to describe for industry the potential future contracting opportunities for mission areas within the Administration for Children and Families' (ACF) program offices. The ACF/GCS APBI will identify potential contracting opportunities that are aligned with the roadmaps of each respective organization, specifically focusing on Fiscal Years 2024–2026. Author: HHS ACF GCS Runtime: 8 hours