CCR Grand Rounds “Learning the Molecular Logic of Cancer”

Eliezer Van Allen, M.D.

Associate Professor, Medicine, Harvard Medical School

Chief, Division of Population Sciences, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Friday, April 26, 2024

12:00–1:00 p.m.

Lipsett Amphitheater

Dr. Eliezer (Eli) Van Allen is an Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, Chief of the Division of Population Sciences at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, an Institute Member at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, and a Member Researcher in The Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. As both a medical oncologist and computational biologist, he develops algorithms to dissect high-dimensional data directly from cancer patients and uses these insights to address major open questions in the field. Dr. Van Allen’s research has led to significant advances in understanding the molecular origins of cancer, using artificial intelligence to discover novel resistance mechanisms to cancer therapies, and defining how genomics can guide clinical decision-making. Through these initiatives, he created the field of clinical computational oncology to advance and enable precision cancer medicine worldwide.



Originally from Los Angeles, CA, he studied Symbolic Systems at Stanford University, obtained his M.D. from UCLA, and completed a residency in internal medicine at UCSF before coming to Boston and completing a medical oncology fellowship at the Dana-Farber/Partners Cancer Care program.

