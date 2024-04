You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

OHSRP Education Series Session: Key Ethical Issues in Pediatric Research Air date: Thursday, May 2, 2024, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Our speaker for this session is Dr. David Wendler who is a philosopher who trained in the philosophy of science. He has been at the NIH for 30 years, first as a fellow and currently as a senior investigator and head of the section on research ethics in the NIH Clinical Center Department of Bioethics. Topics for this session include: Need for pediatric research

Process of assent

Assessing risk level

Justifications for non-beneficial research Author: David Wendler, PhD Runtime: 1 hour