You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

IIG seminar “Necroptosis and its role in inflammation and disease” HHS Only Air date: Wednesday, April 24, 2024, 4:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The lecture will be given by Dr. Pasparakis whose lab studies the mechanisms regulating inflammation and the development of inflammatory diseases, with particular interest on identifying molecules and pathways. More recently, they have been interested in studying how different pathways of regulated cell death, such as apoptosis or necroptosis, may contribute to inflammation and the pathogenesis of inflammatory diseases. Author: Manolis Pasparakis, PhD Runtime: 1 hour, 15 minutes