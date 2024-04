You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

ME/CFS Symposium Air date: Thursday, May 2, 2024, 9:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The purpose of the conference is to present findings the from ME/CFS study and the article Deep phenotyping of post-infectious myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome to the ME/CFS community. The ME/CFS conference will play a crucial role in advancing the mission of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) by fostering collaboration, disseminating cutting-edge research, and promoting a deeper understanding of ME/CFS. By convening experts, researchers, and healthcare professionals, the conference will serve as a platform for the exchange of knowledge, innovative ideas, and scientific findings related to ME/CFS. This is a one-time conference that has been scheduled to coincide with the publication of the article Deep phenotyping of post-infectious myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome in Nature magazine. Author: Dr. Brian Walitt Runtime: 7 hours