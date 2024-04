You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: CCR Grand Rounds “Glypicans as Cancer Targets for CAR-T Immunotherapy” Mitchell Ho, Ph.D.Senior Investigator & Deputy ChiefLaboratory of Molecular BiologyCenter for Cancer Research, NCIFriday, April 19, 202412:00–1:00 p.m.Lipsett AmphitheaterAlso available to view via NIH Videocast.Dr. Mitchell Ho is a Senior Investigator and Deputy Chief of the Laboratory of Molecular Biology and Director of the Antibody Engineering Program at the Center for Cancer Research, NCI. Dr. Ho's research encompasses investigating molecular mechanisms by which glypicans such as GPC1, GPC2 and GPC3 regulate Wnt signaling, as well as developing glypicans as cancer therapeutic targets. His laboratory has constructed shark and camel single-domain antibody phage libraries to advance drug discovery. CAR-T cells developed in his laboratory are progressing towards clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer, pediatric cancer and other malignancies. He is a fellow of the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering (AIMBE) and the founding Editor-in-Chief of Antibody Therapeutics (Oxford University Press). Dr. Ho completed postdoctoral training under Dr. Ira Pastan at the NCI and received his Ph.D. from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.For conference-related questions please contact ccrconferences@mail.nih.gov. Author: Mitchell Ho, Ph.D. Runtime: 1 hour