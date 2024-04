You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Lessons learned from COVID-19: Promoting representation of diverse populations in research NIH Only Air date: Thursday, May 9, 2024, 10:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Description: COVID-19 exposed glaring health disparities in the healthcare system and the biomedical research enterprise. This session examines the importance of clinical trial diversity and lessons learned from the COVD-19 pandemic and beyond. The session seeks to advance attendee understanding of challenges in recruiting diverse participants and examines strategies for building trust with research participants and their communities. Author: CC DEIA Programs Runtime: 2 hours