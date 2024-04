You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Resolve to Save Lives (RTSL): Cardiovascular Health Promotion in Low- and Middle Income Countries Air date: Monday, April 29, 2024, 10:30:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Cardiovascular disease is the world’s leading cause of death. Resolve to Save Lives is a non-profit global public health organization that works with partners to reduce heart attack and stroke in the low- and middle-income countries that bear the majority of disease burden. Resolve is working to increase the proportion of people whose blood pressure is controlled in low- and middle-income countries from 10% to 50%, reduce global dietary intake of salt by 30%, and make food safer by 100% elimination of artificial trans fat. Started in 2017, Resolve and its partners have enrolled nearly 20 million people in hypertension treatment and supported passage of trans fat elimination regulations in 42 countries. Resolve has also cultivated research programs that translate into optimized clinical and public health programs; many of these research projects are co-funded by NHLBI. Today’s webinar will review Resolve’s implementation and research programs over the last 5 years and highlight researchers supported by Resolve and NHLBI, who are working in low- and middle-income countries. Author: Renu Garg, Senior Vice President for Cardiovascular Health, RTSL, New York, USA ; Bolanle Banigbe, Director, Hypertension Control, RTSL, New York, USA; Laura Cobb, Director, Nutrition Policy, RTSL, New York, USA; Andrew Moran, Chief of Hypertension Science, RTSL, New York, USA Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes