You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

IOTN Capstone Meeting Air date: Wednesday, May 15, 2024, 8:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: One of the original Blue Ribbon Panel Recommendations was for NCI to create a translational science network devoted exclusively to immunotherapy. To achieve these goals, the Immuno-Oncology Translational Network (IOTN) was established to foster collaborative team science approaches to accelerate the discovery of new immune targets and evaluate novel immune-based therapies and combination approaches that eliminate established cancers in adults or to prevent cancers before they occur.This IOTN Capstone Meeting will highlight scientific accomplishments and inter-Network collaborations across the IOTN. The IOTN will be ending summer 2024, and there is interest in broadening the impact the Cancer Moonshot and IOTN has had in accelerating the pace of research discoveries in IO. The meeting will feature keynote presentations from invited speakers including original Blue Ribbon Panel members and highlight contributions by IOTN early career scientists through abstract driven short oral presentations and an in-person poster session, collaborations that were established through Cancer Moonshot funding (bench-to-bedside project, immuno-radiotherapy, etc.), an overview presentation on data sharing analytics by the IOTN Coordinating Center, and will be made available for virtual attendance by the research community. Altogether, this will be a unique opportunity for scientific communications, networking and building sustainable collaborations beyond the original BRP Recommendation B.



For more information go to https://events.cancer.gov/dcb/iotncapstone/agenda Author: Lillian Kou Runtime: 9 hours