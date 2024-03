You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

"Fireside Chat with the Honorable Louis W. Sullivan, M.D." Air date: Monday, April 22, 2024, 1:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: In 1989, President George H.W. Bush appointed Louis Wade Sullivan, M.D. secretary of HHS, where he would develop several initiatives to increase racial, ethnic and gender diversity. He oversaw the formation of NIH’s Office of Minority Health, later to become NIMHD. He also oversaw the appointment of NIH’s first female director, the late Dr. Bernadine Healy, as well as the first female and Hispanic surgeon general and first female HHS chief of staff. This personal and interactive discussion will allow NIH’s audience to gain insights through the Honorable Louis W. Sullivan’s personal stories and thoughts on various topics. Throughout his distinguished career, the former HHS secretary, hematologist, professor and medical school president emeritus made great strides in health policy, medicine and education. Guided by his upbringing, Sullivan also made it his lifelong mission to bring inclusive diversity into our health system. Author: National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities Runtime: 2 hours