NIH FDA COVID-19 SIG: Metabolic causes and consequences of post-viral syndromes HHS Only Air date: Thursday, April 25, 2024, 12:00:00 PM

Maayan Levy, PhD, is an Assistant Professor of Microbiology at the Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania. Her research investigates the fascinating question of how metabolites derived from diet and from the microbiome play a pivotal role in regulating various aspects of host physiology. Moreover, she explores the potential therapeutic applications of these metabolites. Maayan completed her doctoral training at the Weizmann Institute of Science. During her PhD studies, she focused on crucial questions concerning the stability of the intestinal microbiome and made significant discoveries related to microbiota-modulated metabolites that influence intestinal immunity. Maayan then established her own laboratory at the University of Pennsylvania, where she investigates the intricate relationship between the host and its microbiome. Her primary emphasis is on studying microbiome and diet-derived metabolites. Notably, her recent work introduced the concept that metabolites have the potential to regulate various aspects of host physiology, offering promising avenues for therapeutic interventions.