You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

2024 NLM/MLA Joseph Leiter Lecture - Responsible AI in Healthcare: A Practical Approach Air date: Wednesday, May 15, 2024, 2:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to transform healthcare and improve health outcomes, but it also poses ethical, legal, and social challenges. Dr. Maia Hightower, founder of Equality AI and former EVP, Chief Digital Transformation Officer at University of Chicago Medicine, will discuss some of the principles and practices of responsible AI in healthcare, drawing on her experience as a CEO and a physician. Dr. Hightower will share some examples of how AI can be used to enhance patient care, clinical decision making, and health equity, as well as some of the risks and pitfalls to avoid. She will also offer some recommendations on how to foster a culture of trust, transparency, and accountability in the development and deployment of AI in healthcare.



For more information go to https://www.mlanet.org/p/cm/ld/fid=250 Author: Maia Hightower, MD, MPH, MBA Runtime: 1 hour