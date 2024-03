You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

IIG Seminar - Neuropsychiatric lupus: a nonresolving inflammation Air date: Wednesday, April 10, 2024, 4:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Following a serendipitous finding that some anti-DNA antibodies cross react with the NMDA receptor on neurons, the Diamond laboratory developed a model of cognitive impairment in SLE that has many features in common with the cognitive impairment experienced by patients with neuropsychiatric lupus. A major feature is microglial activation and dendritic pruning of neurons. As patients report cognitive impairment to be one of three symptoms that most interfere with quality of life, an understanding of pathogenesis is critical. Author: Betty Diamond, MD Runtime: 1 hour, 15 minutes