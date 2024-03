You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIH Toolbox Assessments Conference - Day 1, Balcony B Air date: Monday, April 8, 2024, 1:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: On April 8 and 9, 2024, the NIH Blueprint for Neuroscience Research, the National Institute on Aging (NIA), the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), and the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD) will host an in-person conference, with live videocast for remote viewing of select sessions, to highlight and share advancements and features of four affiliated measurement systems/measures: the NIH Toolbox®, the NIH Infant and Toddler Toolbox (NIH Baby Toolbox), Mobile Toolbox, and MyCog. The purpose of this conference is to bring together the NIH community, extramural investigators, clinicians, and other stakeholders to learn about neurological and behavioral measures and measurement systems supported through NIH funding including recent updates, improvements, and adaptations. The conference will include:Perspectives from NIH leadership, current users, and early adopters on the importance of well-validated, psychometrically sound measures for use across a wide variety of research studies, clinical trials, and clinical and educational settings. Presentation of updates, improvements, and adaptations to NIH Toolbox® using emerging technologies to expand the reach of the measurement system to a wider range of age groups, for use in tracking change, and to monitor treatment response for neurodegenerative disease.Launch of several new measurement systems and measures that build off the NIH Toolbox® framework and which offer rigorous assessment of a wide range of neurological and behavioral functions in infants and toddlers; of cognition in adults via self-administration; and of detection of cognitive impairment in the primary care provider setting. Demonstrations of all four measurement systems and measures, including new and existing features and instruction on how to access them.Discussion of lessons learned, best practices, and a future vision to keep these tools dynamic and relevant for end-users from multiple disciplines.



For more information go to https://www.nia.nih.gov/nih-toolbox-conference Author: NIH Blueprint for Neuroscience Research Runtime: 2 hours, 30 minutes