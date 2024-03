You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Impact of Technology and Digital Media on Child and Adolescent Development and Mental Health Air date: Friday, April 5, 2024, 9:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The goal of this meeting, hosted by the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development and the National Institute on Mental Health, is to discuss the current state of and future directions for research on the positive and negative effects of technology and digital media (TDM) on the development and mental health outcomes of infants, children, and adolescents. The program will include experts in TDM, early development, childhood, and adolescence, physical and mental health, and will include individual talks and panel discussions. The meeting will be open to the scientific community and the public at large. Author: James Griffin Runtime: 5 hours