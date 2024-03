You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

IIG Seminar - Neuronal Control of Cutaneous Inflammation HHS Only Air date: Wednesday, April 17, 2024, 4:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Daniel H. Kaplan, MD, PhD is a Professor within the Department of Dermatology and Immunology, University of Pittsburgh. His laboratory is currently focused on understanding how intracellular communication mechanisms between immune cells and non-hematopoietic cells in the skin modulate cutaneous immunity and skin disease. The upcoming seminar will focus on the unique contributions of individual subsets of peripheral sensory neurons to the maintenance of cutaneous homeostasis and the development of inflammation. Author: Daniel H. Kaplan, MD, PhD Runtime: 1 hour, 15 minutes