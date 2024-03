You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

IIG Seminar - IL-27: King of Cytokines HHS Only Air date: Wednesday, April 3, 2024, 4:00:00 PM

Description: Cytokines are not inherently pro- or anti-inflammatory and the Hunter laboratory is interested in how these factors govern the development of immunity to infection but can also be involved in the prevention of immune hyperactivity. The presentation will cover the immunobiology of the cytokine IL-27, its ability to limit infection-induced pathological T cell and monocyte responses and how this pathway can be targeted as a cancer therapy. The knowledge of the biology of IL-27 can also be used to inform strategies to enhance mRNA vaccination. Author: Chris Hunter, PhD Runtime: 1 hour, 15 minutes